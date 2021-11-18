Miners are snubbing Nvidia’s GPUs designed for mining

The CMP GPUs created by Nvidia to mine cryptocurrencies are not meeting the interest of miners. The company explained this by revealing the weak sales results of the CMPs in the third quarter of the year, and which in the fourth quarter are expected to have a further decline. Yet Nvidia has nothing to worry about, as its overall sales have increased by 50%.

When Nvidia announced the birth of CMP GPUs for cryptomining in February, gamers around the world breathed a sigh of relief, because a greater availability of Nvidia cards for gaming was on the horizon, whose stocks were also gnawed by cryptocurrency miners who use them for complicated mining calculations.

Nobody wants CMPs



The financial results for the third quarter, on the other hand, told a different story. Nvidia reported that CMP sales fell 60% on a quarterly basis and that in the fourth quarter they should fall to “very negligible” values.

While CMP sales were $ 266 million at the end of the second quarter, the third ended with a profit of $ 105 million.

Overall, for the entire fiscal year still in progress and for the life of the product since its launch, Nvidia has totaled 526 million in revenues from the sale of CMP, which represent less than 3% of the total revenue of $ 19.27 billion for the period.

The share of CMPs is therefore so low that Nvidia has not felt its decline, not least because overall sales have increased by 50% year-on-year and made $ 3.2 billion in one quarter by selling graphics cards to gamers and PC makers.

Nvidia: “We don’t know how much mining impacts on GPU demand”



Nvidia said that for the graphics cards dedicated to gamers it has already seen that the “question is overwhelming“During the Christmas period, and that the new Geforce RTX 3000 series cards have the Lite Hash Rate active which makes them less attractive to cryptocurrency miners because it limits the performance required for mining.

The Lite Hash Rate was introduced in February by Nvidia precisely to allocate the few stocks available to the RTX to players rather than miners, although part of the shortage is also due to the disreputable activity of scalpers who rake cards from the markets to resell them to. higher prices.

However, Nvidia itself, in the voice of CFO Colette Kress, said: “Our GPUs are capable of cryptomining, but we have no visibility into how much this capability impacts our overall GPU demand.. “