Mini 2023: a first taste

THE FIRST IMAGES – The next generation of the Mini three-door will arrive in 2023 and now the first images are circulating. Although the bodywork is partially hidden, observing the shots it can be seen that the proportions of the car will remain practically unchanged.

STAY FAITHFUL – This is a strategic model that will accompany the home in the transition to fully electric mobility, a step that will take place in 2030. The new Mini it will continue to be built in Oxford, which will also house the production of the Convertible variant, currently built by VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands. The new Mini will be offered with combustion and electric powertrains, and is expected to be joined by a five-door variant. Big news are expected inside the passenger compartment, which will be completely revolutionized, more technological and customizable.

TWO NEW SMALL MINI – The Mini three-door should also be flanked by two new models developed in China. One of them should be one smaller car of the Mini and another one crossover small size that would be positioned below the Contryman. These two new models will be built by the Great Wall, which has signed a joint venture with the Mini. As well as the new three-door Mini, these two models will also be offered not only with combustion engines, but also in an electric version.

ALSO THE JCW – Transition to battery which is also foreseen for the John Cooper Works sports line. The company said it was working on Performance EVs. The first model of the JCW line will be a performance version of the current Mini Electric, which will be able to count on a complete overhaul of the chassis and electric transmission.