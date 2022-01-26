Mini-condominium becomes a single home, super bonus usable until 2025

25/01/2022 – For the works carried out on two real estate units that form a minimum condominium, which at the end of the interventions will be merged, the superbonus is up to 2025, i.e. with the deadline set for the condominiums because what matters is the existing situation at the beginning of the work and not at the end.

This was stated by the Revenue Agency with the Reply 40 of January 21, 2022 given to a taxpayer about to purchase, one for himself, the other for his spouse, two real estate units that are part of a single building, constituting a minimum condominium.

Since the intention is to proceed with an intervention of demolition and reconstruction facilitatedafter which the two properties will be land registry merged, the taxpayer asks for clarification on the deadline for incurring the subsidized expenses and what are the consequences, in case of works not completed within the deadline set for payments.

After the usual summary of the reference provision (article 119 of the Relaunch Decree) and the related practice, the Agency reminds us that there Budget Law 2022 (article 1, paragraph 28, law no.234 / 2021), replacing paragraph 8-bis of article 119, provided differentiated terms of expiry of the tax benefit according to who bears the expenses.

In particular, the current legislation establishes that, in the case of interventions carried out on the common parts of condominium buildingsthe superbonus is due for the expenses incurred until 31 December 2025with a progressive decrease in the deduction percentage, equal to 110% of the expenses incurred by 31 December 2023, to 70% of those incurred by 31 December 2024 and to 65% of those incurred in 2025.

For the purposes of the superbonus – adds the Agency -, the situation existing at the beginning of the works and not the one resulting from them. This criterion must be applied not only for the determination of spending limits admitted to the deduction, but also to identify the time limit validity of the facility.

Therefore, considering that, at the beginning of the works, the building will be set up as a condominiumthe deduction is due, albeit with the different rates indicated, for expenses incurred by December 31, 2025, while it does not matter when the works are completed: for the purposes of the facilitation it is only necessary that they are actually carried out and completed. Condition that the Agency will check at the time of the check.