MINI converts its classic models into electric cars with the Recharged program

MINI has launched an initiative that allows the owners of its old classic models to be able to electrify them. The program, called MINI Recharged, is led by a dedicated team from the MINI Oxford plant. The idea was born even before the brand launched its first production electric car. The program was conceived following the success in 2018 of the one-off prototype of the classic Electric Mini exhibited at the New York Auto Show. This team therefore went to work to develop a plan to create a corresponding option to offer to customers who already own the classic Mini. What the project team is developing preserves the character of the classic Mini and allows its fans to enjoy all-electric performance. With MINI Recharged, we connect the past with the future of the brand.

CONVERSION INTO ELECTRIC CAR

According to what has been reported, owners of a classic MINI will therefore be able to convert it into an electric vehicle through a specially developed kit. However, only reversible changes are made. During the conversion, the original engine of each vehicle is marked and stored so that it can be reused in case of a future retrofit of the classic Mini. More specifically, MINI replaces the original internal combustion unit with a 90 kW electric thruster which allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in about 9 seconds. The capacity of the accumulator has not been specified but MINI estimates an autonomy of about 160 km. The battery can be recharged in alternating current at a maximum power of 6.6 kW.