Mini, Fiat 500, Renault 5, Mustang … The “before and after” of icons in transition- Corriere.it

by Maurizio Bertera

Iconic models that don’t want to get old and to survive they become electric

When asked if there would be the possibility of having a normal steering wheel instead of the Yoke on the Tesla to come (joystick similar to that of airliners or F1 cars), Elon Musk replied curtly: “Absolutely not. , we are innovation and an electric car can only be the bearer of new ideas. Otherwise, it was not worth starting what we are doing ».

Change scheme Provocative as ever, the South African entrepreneur is not wrong. But at the same time he was able to afford a not just luxury for the automotive industry: he painted on white canvas, without folly of course, but far from problem number one for traditional houses: the (eventual) transition of historical models, of icons that have marked the time, generation after generation. And beyond the sentimental value (and custom, why not?), They continue to sell thousands and thousands of units. The doubt is understandable: to adapt a vehicle to electric propulsion to prolong its success, perhaps revisiting it in some elements of style or changing its layout, in part or totally? A complicated choice, so much so that not only the visionary Musk is envied, but also the Chinese brands or start-ups that only have to play the attack, it being understood that on the design front – for now – they have brought very little new.

Electric smart In some cases, brands that have been on the market for some time have found a third way. Audi for example, in proceeding with the constant electrification of the entire range, has created the e-tron concept which it has applied to the construction of five new electric. BMW, with the very recent iX, intends to do the same. Mercedes-Benz is expanding the EQ range, which, moreover, does not differ much, for the design, from the corresponding thermal models. On the other hand, the Smart is offered only with zero emissions.

Full electric The need to have a full electric line-up alongside the thermal one, “condemned” to disappearance (so they say, but we’ll see in what times) has also become important for the generalist manufacturers see Kia with the EV6, Hyundai with the Ioniq and Volkswagen with the ID family, models that have taken advantage of the first experiments on the subject. See the e-Golf: exemplary case of an icon – about 37 million models sold since 1974 – that made its transition five years ago: we started from the modular platform and removed the thermal engine and gearbox for replace them with the electrical system, while the tank was replaced by the battery pack.

A direct technological transition, without (so to speak) problems, apart from that of proposing oneself in the right way to the market: that is, looking for more than to fill up with customers (an objective that would be completely far-fetched in a country, then as now, without a widespread infrastructural network), customers to be conquered perhaps by the “thermal” Golf itself, to show the seriousness of the manufacturer in terms of words and deeds.

New Fiat 500 This is why the new electric Fiat 500, the Mini Cooper SE, the Peugeot e-208, the Opel Corsa-e: all best-sellers of their respective brands, and in the case of the first two even a solid foothold in history and in the world imagination of mass mobility.

The 500 it is the car that powered Italy at the turn of the fifties and sixties of the twentieth century. Released in 1975 and relaunched in 1991 (but without success: the fault of a design car without any relationship with the archetype), the name 500 returned to shine – also in the sales charts – in 2007, for the 50th of the model, applied to a car that recalls the original. The electric evolution, presented last year, has the task of keeping the icon, in perspective, at the center of the market’s attention.

The Mini also turned to electric, on the occasion of a birthday: the 60th since the debut of the brilliant car of Alec Issigonis.

Greater surprise than the Golf and the 500: the faithful of the English compact had already cried sacrilege for the Diesel engine installed in 2003 and for the hybrid system in 2017. After all, the few (but conspicuous) external aesthetic differences between the thermal and the electricity make the transition less traumatic.

New Mustang There are those who go even further. Ford has put into play a name, and a history, of cult: here is the Mustang Mach-E. The stylistic features more or less safeguarded in the 57 years of life of the mighty muscle-car also surface in this suv-coupé bodywork, but we are in the presence of another car. The gamble worked: in the United States, sales of the electric Mustang exceeded those of the thermal Mustang in June.

New Renault 5 The Renault R5 Prototype, presented in September at the Munich Motor Show, outlines the energy transition strategy on one of the most identifying pages of the French brand (at the top of which the talented Italian Luca De Meo recently arrived): the beloved R5 – protagonist of the market and racing between the seventies and eighties – reappears both in the name and in the references of a style tending to crossover. The led headlights are modeled on the original design; the old hood vent now hides the charging hatch; the wide rear wheel arches and the livery (especially in the red striped variant) wink at the historic R5 Turbo.

Hints of the archetype are also found on the side grille, on the wheels and on the rear logo, but the sign of contemporaneity prevails to avoid the nostalgia effect that, instead, belongs to the world of Restomods: “old” cars outside, but with custom interiors and the electric motor instead of the thermal. The concept of the electric R5, and even more so that of the upcoming zero-emission R4, speak of the manufacturer’s future. Laurens van den Acker, head of Renault design explains: “In a world that changes, also and above all in the car, you have to leave a mark: the electric R5 and R4 give a sense of what Renault has been and of what intends to be in the future “. The present is the still image of a story that continues.