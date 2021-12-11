mini-outbreak in the ward of medicine. The cluster would also have involved some operators

SENIGALLIA – Cluster in the Medicine Department where a patient tested positive. A little outbreak which would have also involved some operators. All however regularly vaccinated. The patient who tested positive was admitted as negative, so it was on the swab, but it is likely that he had the virus in incubation.

Yesterday the Asur assured that the positive patients, whose number was not disclosed, would be centralized to other hospitals that have Covid wards during the day. In recent weeks the same emergency, equally managed quickly and without consequences, had occurred first in the Surgery ward and then in Orthopedics.

Now it is the turn of Medicine where immediate measures have been taken. A continuous coming and going of positives is recorded instead in the emergency room.

On Thursday the positives went from one to three and then all were centralized at other Covid hospitals. Yesterday the day began with two positive no vaxes of about 50 years then in the afternoon an elderly cancer patient was also hospitalized, vaccinated. The situation in schools is stationary but worrying, where there are 20 quarantined classes only in Senigallia and in total there are 696 Senigallians in quarantine.





