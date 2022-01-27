Mini postepay evolution loan: what are the interests?

How does the Postepay Evolution mini loan and how much are the interests? (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook)

We will talk about it in this in-depth article, also explaining what the Postepay Evolution mini loan.

If you are interested in the topic and want to know more, keep reading the article.

Postepay Evolution mini loan: how it works

The PostePay Evolution mini loan is a possibility to obtain credit quickly, in case you need to small amounts.

This is a solution dedicated to PostePay Evolution card holders: if the request is accepted by the Italian Post Office, the selected sum is credited directly to the card.

With the Postepay Evolution mini loan they can be requested one thousand, two thousand or three thousand euros. The repayment plan always has a duration of 22 months with the payment of fixed amount installments.

To obtain the loan with PostePay it is necessary:

be holders of a PostePay Evolution card;

be aged between 18 and 75;

be resident in Italy;

have a demonstrable work or retirement income produced in Italy.

To apply for the loan you will have to go to the post office with:

an identity document;

the tax code / health card;

an income document (pay slip, pension slip or the latest tax return for self-employed workers).

Read all the news on Invalidity and Law 104 on Telegram. Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel.

Interest on the Postepay Evolution mini loan

The Mini Loan is distributed by Poste Italiane, but in reality it is granted and disbursed by Compass Bank.

On the prospectus of the financial product it is clarified that the repayment takes place in 22 months with the payment of fixed monthly installments depending on the credit required.

The interests instead they are distributed as follows:

Fixed TAN at 10.14%,

APR at 10.92%.

Postepay Evolution mini loan: interest.

We hope we have clarified a bit, but if you still have doubts about the interests of the Postepay Evolution mini loan, do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.