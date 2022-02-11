Mini Special Edition: emphasis on details

DISTINCTIVE AESTHETICS – The Mini presents some new special versions that will be available starting from March 2022 for Mini 3 doors5-door and Convertible (Resolute Edition), Mini Clubman (Untold Edition), the electric Mini Cooper SE and for Mini Countryman (Untamed Edition). They are characterized by particular aesthetic customizations and for the equipment.

MINI 3 AND 5 DOORS – The Mini Resolute Edition in the Rebel Green color, previously reserved for the top of the John Cooper Works range, roof and mirror caps in Pepper White for the Mini 3 doors and the Mini 5 doors (pictured above). In the Mini Convertible, the electric soft top and the exterior mirror caps are finished in black. The body also features Resolute Bronze moldings, featured in elements such as the headlight bezels, radiator grille, rear lights and air intakes. On the bonnet and door panels, the stripes feature a parallel line pattern with a gold tinge, as well as the wording “Resolute”. The 18 “alloy wheels complete the” package “of modifications. The color theme of the bodywork is also visible in the interior where there are sports seats in leather fabric, combined with armrests and knee panels in black. The internal environment is enriched by a LED lighting system, where the usual circular element also stands out, within which the 8.8 “screen of the instrumentation is visible.

MINI CLUBMAN – The Mini Clubman Untold Edition (pictured above) stands out for its brand new Sage Green metallic paint, and the distinctive design of the front and rear apron (element with the function of protecting the engine compartment) inspired by the John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit. The wheel arches are not black as usual but, for the first time, dark green. There are also specific parallel strips that run in the center of the bonnet and roof and which give personality to the special edition. Also specific are the 18-inch alloy wheels in the Untold Spoke design with two-tone surfaces in the Jet Black / Refined Brass combination. The interior is distinguished by the Mini Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green sports seats with clear edges and fabric inserts in the upper and outer part of the backrests. Alternatively, the sports seats are also available in the Mini Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black variant, with a predominantly dark shade. Illuminated stripes in Sage Green embellish the interior. Adaptive LED headlights and anthracite-colored roof lining are part of the rich standard equipment, as well as the interior lighting package.

MINI COUNTRYMAN – The Mini Countryman it is instead available in the Untamed Edition (pictured above). It stands out for its Momentum Gray paint combined with the ALL4 aesthetic kit, whose specific elements are finished in the same color as the bodywork. The air intake inserts in the front apron, the side skirts, are painted in Momentum Gray metallic. Also specific are the 18 ”two-tone Untamed wheels, with burnished surfaces. The contrasting black on the roof, mirror caps, roof bars and headlight housings contrast with the gray of the bodywork. Inside, green and blue dominate, shades inspired by the colors of nature. Highland green is combined with contrasting blue and green stitching on the surfaces of the sports seats in the Mini Yours Leather Lounge finish. Alternatively, the Mini Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black trim is also available, which features a dark shade.