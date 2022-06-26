“Mini spies”: details of the new version of the film that will be seen on Netflix are known

The American actress Gina Rodríguez joins “Mini Spies” EFE/ Nina Prommer/File



Following the fashion of boot, remakes, spinoff, sequels and prequels, from Netflix decided that it was time to give a new version of spy kids (Spy Kids). Thus its original director, ROBERT RODRIGUEZ, was summoned to take charge of this new installment (he is also going to produce it) and in turn will be the one who writes the script for this film even without a release date.

This reboot will be a version of the one we met in 2001 that told the adventures of the brothers Carmen and Juni Cortez embodied by Alexa Vega Y Daryl Sabara, and his parents played by Antonio Banderas like Gregory and Carla Gugino like Ingrid. The film grossed $147 million in 2001. With such success, the franchise ran its course and then came the sequels. Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 2002), Spy Kids 3-D (Game Over2003) and Spy Kids 4: Thieves of Time (All the Time in the World, 2011, with Jessica Alba Y Joel McHale in the parents’ papers). In total, the film has generated revenues of more than USD 550 million.

In that feature film, a couple was shown who actually hid their true profession: they were two international spies to be feared. This truth begins to come to light when a villain kidnaps the children of this couple and the action scenes begin there. This film and its sequels marked the childhood of many children who now watch those films with melancholy. That is why this idea of ​​readapting the story for a new generation of children arises.

For this production they were summoned Zachary Levi (Shazam) Y Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), who will play the parents, and also add Everly Cargonilla (The Afterparty) Y Connor Esterson like children.

Rodriguez already has a success Netflix. It is a film released in the midst of a pandemic in 2020 called Superheroes (We Can Be Heroes) with Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Adriana Barraza Y Christian Slater, among others.

So far what we know about the new spy kids is that the children of these mega secret agents of the world will help their parents to catch the new villain. It is about a big game developer who plans to release a computer virus. If he succeeds, he will be the one who can control the world’s technology with all that that implies. Thus, the children will try to save their parents and of course, the planet.

