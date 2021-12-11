Mini, the new generation “pinched” without veils – Auto World

The new generation of Three-door mini is nearing its debut. In fact, new images of the final production version of the car have leaked on the web: the model was pinched at a private Chinese facility where it was subjected to a series of tests, as evidenced by the camouflage livery that enveloped a series of prototypes of the next Mini. with three doors. Only one prototype was immortalized without any camouflage, thus offering the opportunity to take a first look at the fourth generation of the unveiled car.

To tell the truth, a first idea of ​​what the model will be had already been done after the Mini itself had published a first official image of the next generation of the three-door. Compared to the current generation, the design changes should be radicals, in particular at the rear where surprising angular headlights replace the round headlights present today. The novelties will also extend to the front, which with the current model generation will however share the wide light bar that extends over the large radiator grille and the characteristic circular headlights. Inside the passenger compartment, a large round central screen, with a Head-Up Display that appears to have taken the place of the traditional cluster of indicators above the steering wheel, and with the latter adopting a new two-spoke design.

The first details also emerge on what will be there engine range of the next generation of the three-door Mini: while the combustion engine version scheduled for 2023 will be built in Oxford, the electric one will be produced by the joint venture that the BMW Group shares with China’s Great Wall Motors. In the future there will also be room for a new one five-door version of the model? At the moment Mini has refrained from announcing any plans in this regard.