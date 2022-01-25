Mini turns classic cars into electric. Official conversion, but you can also switch back to petrol

From today the owners of the first historic models of Mini they will be able to choose to switch to electric, but not with a handcrafted conversion of dubious origin. The brand controlled by BMW has set up an internal team at the factory Oxford to carry out an official transformation.

The BMW team will take care of taking out the combustion engine and replacing it with an electric unit with 90 kW of powercombined with a battery with enough capacity for 160 km of autonomy. The modification also includes the installation of a Type 2 charging socket, with supported power up to 6.6 kW.

The program, called Mini Recharged, therefore, allows owners to combine tradition and new mobility, but without structural or permanent changes. Any gasoline engine that is disassembled will be marked and carefully stored, to permit the return to normal motorization if the owner so desires.

Small changes will also affect the interior, with new displays and updated instrumentation with all the data necessary to manage an electric vehicle. In appearance, the squares and hands are identical to the classic ones, but if you look closely they indicate only two gears, forward and reverse, speed, engine temperature and remaining range.



