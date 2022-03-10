Minimalist and lightweight web browsers for old computers

Every electronic device comes to an end. And old computers are no exception. You will have spent hours with them playing, working or on the internet, but there comes a time when those tasks cost you more and more. Even if you install a new operating system or update your software, old computers end up not be able to cope to everything we ask of you. The solution? Give them a second life with easier tasks. For example, with lightweight browsers that consume less memory, we can turn our old computer into a terminal to check email, check TikTok and Instagramwatch videos of Youtube or whatever you like to do on the internet.

If we talk about browsers, Google Chrome It is the most used in computers, tablets and smartphones. That’s not counting other Chrome-based browsers like Brave, Vivaldi, Edge or Opera. Only Safari and Firefox they face him, and at a great distance. And this has its drawbacks. The main one, Google Chrome has been growing to be a web browser that needs a powerful computer to work. On older computers, it suffers.

So to give your old or veteran computers a second life, there is no need to disassemble them or add components. Simply a software cleanup and install one of the following minimalist browsers and you can use your PC as a device for internet queries.

UR Browser

Fast, private and secure. These are the adjectives that most browsers, light or not, use today. UR Browser he does it by offering three levels of privacy. Depending on the chosen level, ads, trackers and/or third-party cookies will be blocked. This way the page to load will be lighter and you will see it before.

But there is more. The browser will warn you with encrypted labels on security level of the pages you visit. If it is dangerous or not recommended, you will receive a warning. Other interesting functions are its download accelerator or the moods, which are used to open several links at the same time. And instead of Google, it invites you to use search engines that are more respectful of your privacy, such as Qwant, Lilo, Ecosia or StartPage.

