Minimally invasive pain management without surgery

What is chronic pain and since when do they treat it?

We are a team of medical specialists in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Physiatry) who are dedicated to the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain. We have been dedicated to pain treatment for 15 years and we started working as a team in 2018.

The IASP (International Association for the Study of Pain) defines chronic pain as pain that extends beyond 3 months and is a multifactorial problem that includes both physical and psychological components, anxiety, reduced mobility, sleep disturbances, appetite and depression, altering people’s quality of life.

What is your work methodology?

Our way of working consists of the recognition of possible body structures that are generators of pain. These structures can be superficial or deep, located in tendons, ligaments, nerves, muscles, fascia or joints.

After the diagnosis and analysis of the complementary studies, an individualized treatment is selected for each patient.

How are the treatments performed on your patients?

They are pharmacological, rehabilitation and minimally invasive percutaneous procedures performed under the technique of ultrasound guidance.

We were able to learn this technique through a fellowship that we carried out in ultrasound-guided interventionism for chronic pain, which allows us to reach the point of pain with maximum precision in the treatment of our patients.

Given that the ultrasound is a fundamental tool for us, we began to train other doctors specializing in pain in interventional ultrasound to make their treatment effective.

Our treatment is complemented with manual therapy, a program of rehabilitation exercises, postural work and ergonomics.

Patients with years of a lot of pain come to our office, who have already seen other specialists, undergone surgery and the symptom still persists. The pains that we frequently treat are chronic low back pain, knee osteoarthritis, neck pain, rotator cuff tendinopathy and painful scars. Also tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, rhizarthrosis, carpal tunnel, hip osteoarthritis, goose leg, chronic sprains and plantar fasciitis. We are currently receiving patients with painful post-Covid sequelae. Less frequently amputated patients with pain, sequelae of spinal cord injuries and stroke.

Regenerative Medicine: Prolotherapy, Platelet Rich Plasma and Shock Waves

Musculoskeletal pathology is one of the most frequent medical consultations. Joint, tendon, ligament and muscle pain is the main symptom of this group of pathologies. Regenerative injections such as Prolotherapy and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) already have their place as an alternative to surgery to address these pathologies with excellent results and important research works that support them.

Regenerative medicine consists of inflaming the tissue in a controlled way to stimulate the repair of the connective tissue. The degeneration of this tissue is part of chronic musculoskeletal pain.

Platelet Rich Plasma: It consists of extracting a small amount of peripheral venous blood from the patient, proceeding to centrifuge it with a special machine that manages to separate the different components of the blood, including the PRP, which is the one that is going to be injected into the site of injury or joint deterioration.

In Prolotherapy, hypertonic dextrose (it is a sugar) is injected, with the same objectives as PRP.

Shock wave therapy (radial pressure waves) is a non-invasive method for treating tendinopathies.

Treatment of peripheral nerve dysfunction

Segmental spinal cord sensitization is caused by an irritative focus, which is a small area of ​​damaged or dysfunctional tissue, where the peripheral irritation of the nerve generates the continuous nociceptive (painful) stimulus causing sensitization of the central nervous system (CNS), and thus chronic pain. It is manifested by shortened muscles (myotome), pain in tendon and ligament insertions (sclerotome) and skin pain (dermatome).

Treatment consists of desensitizing the tissue by injecting 5% dextrose into an area close to the peripheral nerves.

plans for this year

In October we will travel to Peru, to carry out medical training to obtain a certification in Interventional and Regenerative Orthopedic Medicine certification (IROM) granted by the AAOM (American Association of Orthopedic Medicine).

