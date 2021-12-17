Tech

minimum and recommended requirements, ray tracing demands a powerful PC – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Dying Light 2, PC requirements list

Dying Light 2, PC requirements list

Techland unveiled i minimum and recommended requirements, with and without ray tracing, of Dying Light 2. You can see all the details in the image above and in the listings below. A very powerful PC is required for ray tracing.

Let’s start with the minimum requirements of Dying Light 2, for the 1080p and 30 FPS without ray tracing:

  • CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
  • OS: Windows 7
  • Storage space: 60GB HDD

Now let’s see the recommended requirements of Dying Light 2, for i 1080p and 60 FPS without ray tracing:

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Storage space: 60GB SSD

Now, let’s move on to the requirements for i 1080p and 30 FPS with ray tracing of Dying Light 2:

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Storage space: 60GB SSD

Finally, let’s see the requirements for the 1080p and 60 FPS with ray tracing of Dying Light 2:

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Storage space: 60GB SSD

Tell us, what do you think of these requirements?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

preorder Pokémon Shining Diamond + Shining Pearl again on sale – Nerd4.life

November 12, 2021

The Fidelio L3 headphone test. Welcome back Philips

3 weeks ago

Ok the trilogy, but the comparison of the GTA between PS Vita and Switch is to be seen

November 17, 2021

The Game Awards 2021 when are they? Date and time for Italy

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button