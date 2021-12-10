minimum and recommended system requirements – Multiplayer.it

Tech

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC: minimum and recommended system requirements

With the imminent arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC, exclusively for the Epic Games Store, Square Enix has unveiled the minimum and recommended system requirements. Fortunately, we are not talking about particularly demanding hardware requirements and the game should run smoothly even on somewhat outdated configurations.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements of the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade:

Minimum

  • Operating system: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or higher)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage space: 100 GB or more
  • Direct X: version 12 or higher
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

Recommended (1440p resolution)

  • Operating system: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or higher)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Storage space: 100 GB or more
  • Direct X: Version 12 or higher
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 （8GB VRAM)

As we learned from the official release of Square Enix, the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will have exclusive features, including improved textures, lighting and backgrounds. Also included will be the “Episode Intermission” DLC starring Yuffie.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be available on the Epic Games Store starting December 16, 2021. Like Forspoken, the game will be sold at a price of 80 euros, a decision that is causing a lot of discussion in these hours.

