Minimum Requirements pop up on Steam, you need a PC with 12GB of RAM

Against the background of the growing expectation of soulslike fans for the release of Elden Ring, the Steam page of FromSoftware’s blockbuster RPG is updated to make room for the card that finally clarifies what the Minimum requirements to satisfy to play the PC version of the title.

The Steam user who is preparing to explore the huge map of the Elden Ring Interregnum will have to have a gaming PC with the performance suitable for the purpose. Scrolling through the list of minimum specifications (the Recommended Requirements have not yet been announced), the hardware requirements of the 12 GB of RAM memory and a GPU of comparable or higher power than the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060.

Without further ado, here is the complete card with the Elden Ring Minimum Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400, or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM memory: 12 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – 3GB, or AMD Radeon RX 580 – 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Hard Disk Space: 60 GB

What do you think of the Elden Ring minimum requirements? Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that the new role-playing effort by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will be available from February 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.