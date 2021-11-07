Minimum use, maximum performance: Pioli relies on Ibra. Tonight he will challenge Dzeko in the derby

It is a challenge within the challenge, one of the many in this highly anticipated derby. Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the one hand, Edin Dzeko on the other: professional bomber and offensive directors by vocation and necessity. Milan and Inter rely on them, veterans of the goal and captains without a band, resources of experience for their younger team-mates.

Numbers from an eternal champion

For the first time they will find themselves against in the Milan derby. As Tuttosport points out, Ibra arrives at today’s big match certainly more rested than the Bosnian. After a start to the season spent more in the infirmary than on the pitch, in fact, Zlatan is still sipping his energies (so far he has only played one game in full). Yet, in the face of minimal use, there is – as always – a maximum yield. With three goals and two assists, the Swedish champion made a great contribution to the Rossoneri cause.

A guide in the field

The importance of Ibrahimovic – even in half service – for Milan is now well established. Zlatan is an example for the group, a real master in a dressing room of young talents. In the derby there will be a need for his plays, but also for his leadership. The Rossoneri have shown that they know how to play and win even without their totem, but on evenings like this they need guidance.