Minimum wage, Eurostat: “In 2022 21 out of 27 EU countries have it. In 13 cases it is under 1000 euros per month, 6 states above 1,500”

Among the 27 European countries only Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Italy And Sweden they don’t have a legal minimum wage. As for the figures, as of January 2022, 13 Member States in the east and south of the EU had lows of less than 1000 per month and you are above 1,500 euros. The data Eurostat released on Friday show that the highest low, that of Luxembourg, exceeds i 2,200 euros and is nearly seven times higher than the lowest, i 332 euros from the Bulgaria. But the disparities are considerably smaller when the differences in the price level are taken into account. If you express a purchasing power parity, as seen in the image above, minimum wages in Member States with lower price levels become relatively higher.

In real terms, the minimum monthly wages (in case they are foreseen for 13 or 14 months the annual figure has been divided by 12) are 332 euros in Bulgaria, 500 in Latvia, 515 in Romania, 542 in Hungary, 624 in Croatia, 646 in Slovakia, 652 in the Czech Republic, 654 in Estonia, 655 in Poland, 730 in Lithuania, 774 in Greece, 792 in Malta, 823 in Portugal. In Slovenia they are 1074 euros, in Spain 1126. In the remaining six Member States the level exceeds € 1500 per month: France 1603, Germany 1621, Belgium 1658, Netherlands 1725 euros, Ireland 1775 and Luxembourg 2257. For comparison, the federal minimum wage in the United States was 1110 euros.

In Italy, according to the report of the experts appointed by the minister Andrea Orlando, one in four workers is poor. But there is no progress on the minimum wage, despite the minister’s openings and despite the fact that several proposals have been filed in Parliament, including that of the former minister Nunzia Catalfo. Meanwhile, at the European level, the launch of a directive on the issue is expected in the coming months. The text approved at the beginning of December by the EU Council is decidedly lower than the Commission’s proposals. Countries with high levels of collective bargaining, such as Italy, will not be required to introduce a minimum by law.