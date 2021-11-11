Minimum wage, the Employment Committee of the EU Parliament approves the directive. M5S: “Now Italy catches up”

New one step forward towards a fairer labor market in Europe and Italy. The Employment and Social Affairs Commission of Parliament EU on 11 November voted the minimum wage directive. The document, on which the MEPs will cast the final vote in the plenary session scheduled for December, it establishes, among other things, that the “statutory” salary cannot fall below 50% of the national average wage. And that this also applies to precarious, seasonal, interns and riders.

As we read in the text, which passed with 37 votes in favor against ten judgments against and seven abstentions, the minimum wage must not only exceed the dignity threshold established on a national basis but, in each Member State, it must be equal to at least 60% of the gross median pay and at least the half of the average gross wage. All taking into account a basket of goods and services at real prices, including VAT and taxes. A clarification that complements in a more stringent way what was already established on the occasion of the approval, last February, of a first report on the subject, that is, when the MEPs had set the simple criterion of determination poverty line.

They will then have to benefit from the measure all public and private workers, with the inclusion also of categories considered to be at high risk such as those of seasonal workers, trainees and riders. Among other innovations, each EU country will have to ensure that at least 80% of workers are covered by collective bargaining and those who do not fall within the parameters will be required to submit a two-year plan subject to monitoring. On paper, the directive should help encourage a significant increase in minimum wages especially in those states that use the dumping wages and social issues as a means of fueling unfair competition.

Indirectly, the measure should make it easier to adopt a minimum hourly wage also in Italy, one of the few European countries to be without one. “This vote is a big one victory for all workers because the key criteria for determining the adequacy and fairness of wages are established in black and white “, commented M5S MEP Daniela Rondinelli. The pentastellated senators of the Palazzo Madama Labor Commission also echoed her, saying: “Our country has remained one of the few in the EU that does not have a minimum wage limit. The time has come to move from words to deeds by putting Italy in step with Europe“.