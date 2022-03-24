Mining Bitcoin: everything you should know before entering this world

In recent years, interest in cryptocurrency mining has increased mainly driven by due to the boom in the price of ether (ETH) and the price of bitcoin (BTC) in the markets. Carrying out this practice implies invest large sums of money in teams that, depending on the magnitude of the project, will incur higher costs.

What does it mean to mine cryptocurrencies?

There are many myths surrounding this practice. Mining crypto assets is not to find, discover or create new coinsbut rather the set of processes necessary to process and validate transactions of a cryptocurrency.

In the case of BTC, mining consists of validating and recording transactions on the block chain. For it, all nodes of the network participate in the successful resolution of the puzzle that entails the search of the block, where taking into account a random number and applying a cryptographic function, the hashes.

The job requires the computing powerwhich ensures that it is difficult to write new transaction blocks to the log and thus prevent an attacker or hacker generate a fake block and add it to the network or that an existing block can be modified.

Yes OK not all cryptocurrencies work the same waysince the way of mining depends on the system blockchain or the algorithm of each cryptocurrency, they all have something in common: miner operations maintain network stability and security And because of that, they charge a certain amount of money for their work. Something that makes it profitable and sustainable over time.

Payment for mining is made with coins that are in reserve and at that time enter circulationThis is why the belief that mining cryptocurrencies consists of generating new currencies It is wrong. That is, heThe currencies are already previously definedthough through mining get them into circulation.

Questions that arise before starting to mine a cryptocurrency

Is it profitable to mine cryptocurrencies?

About this, Facundo Casalbitcoiner and founding partner of South American Miners (SAM), says “yes”. “In Argentina it is very profitable because the electricity rate is very cheap. In addition to being a way to bring foreign currency to the country, which needs it so much”, he began by saying.

“As long as bitcoin exists and it is transacted, miners will be necessary because of how its algorithm is written. Therefore, I think starting a business based on mining has a fairly secure future”, commented the expert in dialogue with Profile.

“Bitcoin in recent years It has always been revalued for what I consider to be profitable and it will be even more so in the future”, analyzed Casal.

What does profit profitability depend on?

About this theme, Facundo Casal maintains that everything will depend on the mining power of the acquired equipment. “One of the most common equipment that can be obtained in Argentina, such as the S9, which has good power and low cost, consumes a lot of energy. This is a calculation that must be taken into account”, he asserted.

Casal maintains that it all depends on what the miner is looking for, since they can also choose to look for low costs in production and expect a lower profit. Although with conventional equipment “more than two miners in a house, it gets complicated,” he said, referring to to the noise and heat of the miners in tight spaces.

Quality of electricity and Internet service

These two elements are essential to mine a cryptocurrency. The price of these services and their quality, according to the geographical location where the miner is locatedare important when evaluating the investment and its appropriate context.

On this aspect, Facundo Casal maintains that Argentina is a good place to minedespite the shortcomings of the national electronic system, with which miners often face common problems such as widespread blackouts, especially during the summer.

For this reason, it is recommended to carry out a study of the places where power outages occur the least and “not putting all the miners at the same point. A very common mistake that is made,” she warned.

Regarding Internet consumption, he maintains that it is not usually much for mining, if you choose to mine alone and not through a mining pool that distributes the work. However, he warns that must be constant, so that the mining process does not stop and money is wasted on energy that is not used.

For its part, the electrical consumption will depend on the requirement to the equipment, the more demand the greater consumption. In countries where electricity is an expensive service, can play against the miner, to the point that mining is not profitable. It is for this reason that Casal maintains that in Argentina “it is very profitable.”

What hardware do I need?

Today there is a wide variety of equipment that can be used for this practice. These include CPUs (processors), GPUs (video cards), and ASICs, which specialize in a specific type of mining algorithm.

What is hash rate and why is it so important to understand it?

To mine a bitcoin a computer or electronic device capable of solving hashes is needed. The hash rate is basically the competition between miners to get a block. Therefore, getting devices that have an increasingly optimal and faster calculation will generate higher profits.

The hash rate “indicates the number of computational operations that a miner or the network of miners as a whole is capable of performing.” Therefore, today and due to the dynamic complexity of this task, it is practically impossible to mine bitcoins using a simple computersince finding a hash that meets the specifications that requires testing trillions of nonce, is a very complex job.

In consecuense, “nowadays getting the hash of a valid block has a very high mining difficulty”, assures Facundo Casal. So to achieve success in this task “specialized hardware is needed, such as ASIC miners in conjunction with the SAM device“.

How much is the initial investment?

Facundo Casal maintains that the initial investment to mine bitcoins more efficiently and, therefore, generate higher profits, ranges between US $ 12,000 or US $ 13,000 dollars. This using the best equipment existing today in Argentina that they are the same ones used by South American Miners on their farmsbut with the difference that they use dielectric liquid to eliminate bothersome noise and heat generated by equipment. This avoids possible accidents such as fires and provides greater profitability.

When cooled by liquid immersion the miner can reach a higher power without the computer overheating. In this way, the initial investment can be recovered in less time, “which makes it much more profitable”, pointed out the bitcoiner expert, who calculated that an investor could recover what he invested in approximately “18 months”.

Other options to mine cryptocurrencies

“At SAM we are aware that US$12,000 or US$13,000 is a lot of money and not everyone who wants to enter this investment model has that amount available.”

Therefore, South American Miners proposes another model. “It becomes more profitable the more miners you have. Buying a percentage of a farm with the latest technology (from an initial investment of US$ 5,000) generates the same profitability as if you had a complete farmthat is, a farm is divided among several owners”.

What are mining pools?

Is about groups of users or investors that come together with the aim of pooling the computing power of all participants and thus obtain greater possibilities of finding valid blocks and winning the reward, which is divided among all and offers a daily return.

There are different types of mining pools, some more stable and others more profitable, depending on the volume of work that each pool handles. In that sense, SAM provides personalized advice to anyone who is interested in this mining investment model.

Internet pages and tools to measure the profitability of cryptocurrency mining

The crypto asset market it is difficult to predict and its fluctuations are more dramatic than those seen in other types of markets. For this reason, it is uncertain to predict the price that a cryptocurrency will have in the future.

In that context, there are websites and tools that help assess the profitability of mining. Some allow more variables to be included, in order to make a projection as close to reality as possible in terms of potential earnings.

It should be noted that such variables can be the cryptocurrency mining algorithm, the type and model of hardware used, the computing power of the equipment, the cost of electricity and, of course, the price of the cryptocurrency.

Some of the most recognized websites in the mining community are WhatToMinand, BTC.com and Coin Warz. BTC allows to measure the profitability of bitcoin mining, while WathToMine and Coin Warz offer a list of options to mine according to the variables that the user describes.

Some tips from Facundo Casal before venturing into crypto asset mining

Regarding the importation of equipment, the bitcoiner recommends always doing it from official pages and with companies specialized in it, such as South American Miners, in order to avoid any type of scams. In addition, It is advisable to know every detail about the importation of these equipments to Argentina and the customs requirements that this entails.

It also recommends those who have already mined their first cryptocurrencies do not sell them month by month since the price of bitcoin varies. Facundo Casal confesses that the best strategy is to hoard half of the profits to sell at the best possible time and invest the other half in improving the power of the miners.