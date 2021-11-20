Mining Bitcoin, Kazakhstan’s fight against illegal activities

The Kazakhstan has become the new frontier of Bitcoin mining but to stay that way it may need to import new energy.

That’s what he revealed Reuters.

Bitcoin mining has moved to Kazakhstan

After the ban imposed by China to Bitcoin mining, many miners have moved to other states. They excel in this sense United States and Kazakhstan.

In the Asian country, it is attracting investors the very low cost of energy. The country has gladly welcomed Bitcoin miners, because large mining companies equate to more investments and therefore more taxes and funds in the state’s coffers.

The problems of crypto mining in Kazakhstan

However, there is a problem that also justifies the lack of energy. Alongside the large legal miners, there are some others not registered and who therefore undermine BTC illegally.

According to Reuters, the “gray” miners are twice as many as the “white” ones or officially registered. This is why the government is committed to finding them and implementing a legislative system that allows them to be countered.

At the moment, however, there are two consequences of what is happening:

Kazakhstan is importing energy sources from Russia;

most of the local energy resources are linked to coal.

It goes without saying that mining in this country poses environmental problems as well as economic costs exceeding expectations.

Murat Zhurebekov, energy minister said:

“I think we will have the directive (limiting power to unregistered miners) issued before the end of this year, because this issue cannot be delayed any longer.”

What miners would like is for a compromise: not be subjected to taxation in exchange for the commitment to invest in renewable energy. In a country that has one of the largest coal mines in the world, this can be a turning point.

Revenues to consider

The local government probably doesn’t care about issuing a squeeze on Bitcoin mining, they just want to to secure the substantial economic income that may arise from sector taxation.

As reported Kapital, Bitcoin mining can pay off 98 billion tenge a year, equivalent to more than $ 226 million. In five years, there may have been entry for $ 1.5 billion, equivalent to $ 300 million in taxes.

But first you have to find one solution to flush out gray miners and to contain energy consumption and pollution. All without undermining the efforts that have made the country the heart of Bitcoin mining behind the United States.