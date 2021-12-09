Mining bitcoin with volcanoes costs more than oil, according to Salvadoran ecologists

Ricardo Navarro, an ecologist from El Salvador, questioned the country’s decision to mine Bitcoin using geothermal energy from volcanoes, arguing that geothermal energy is more expensive than oil. “Geothermal energy costs even more than oil, otherwise we would already be using more. What will eventually happen is that we will just buy more oil, ”said Ricardo Navarro, who heads the Salvadoran Center of Technology.

Navarro also questioned President Bukele’s decision to develop infrastructure near bitcoin-friendly volcanoes. “Talking about building this city next to a volcano is like thinking you’re rich because you live near a bank,” he said. He added that geothermal energy needs steam and groundwater, or water that is kept underground in the soil or under rocks. “But we already have problems with insufficient water in El Salvador,” Navarro added.

The ecologist’s skepticism was reiterated by Marit Brommer, executive director of the International Geothermal Association, who also questioned the promises made by the country’s controversial president. “El Salvador is known for its geothermal potential. But promising something in the next six months is not feasible, ”he said, adding that“ it will probably take at least two or three years, and probably even longer before we can generate electricity ”.

President Bukele first announced plans to use volcanoes for Bitcoin mining in June. At the time, he directed La Geo, a state-owned electricity company, to offer facilities for the extraction of Bitcoin with very cheap, 100% clean, renewable energy from volcanoes, zero emissions.

In October, that process began, as Bukele himself announced via Twitter. A month later, Bukele announced plans to launch a volcano-powered “Bitcoin City”, the initial development of which would be financed by Bitcoin-backed bonds.

Meanwhile, President Bukele has been committed to invest in the project public money, yet without giving any details on who controls the country in this project.