Mining chief says unstable Bitcoin prices have shifted investment flows towards gold – Economy and Finance

The director of mines says Bitcoin’s unstable prices are transforming investment flows towards gold
Jack Klein, CEO of Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining, said the volatility in cryptocurrency prices will make gold a more attractive proposition.
Klein said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday discussion That(Bitcoin) From a hedging investment perspective, there is still a long way to go to provide long-term gold-related stocks, even though Bitcoin’s returns have been orders of magnitude higher than gold’s over the past decade .
