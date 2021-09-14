mining consumes 91 TWh per year

How much does the mining from Bitcoin in terms of consumption ofpower? A lot, a lot. To affirm it, or rather to reiterate it, is today a new report shared by Bloomberg (link at the end of the article). The results of the study conducted are broadly in line with those published last week by the New York Times.

Crypto and sustainability: BTC consumes as much as Pakistan

The distributed and decentralized infrastructure on which the cryptocurrency, necessary to validate the transactions, absorbed a total of 67 TWh in 2020. This year the threshold has already been reached and exceeded, with the prospect of going up to 91 TWh. To better understand what entity we are talking about, this is roughly what is needed to meet the needs of an entire country like Pakistan. Below is an extract of what the researchers said in translated form.

With the price of Bitcoin rising, more and more are joining the mining network, with less energy-efficient equipment, thus increasing the amount used. This means that improving mining efficiency and switching to low-impact sources for electricity supply is essential.

The graph above shows the daily consumption generated by Bitcoin mining in recent years, expressed in GWh. The report does not aim to demonize the virtual currency or the operations (including trading ones) that interest it, but focuses attention on the need to improve from the point of view of sustainability, first of all by using devices and systems characterized by greater efficiency.

At the time this article is written and published, BTC is traded at price of $ 44,697 (source CoinDesk). The decrease recorded in the last week is clear: on 7 September it touched the threshold of $ 53,000.