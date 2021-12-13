Mining Dogecoin is always more convenient. One billion in revenue reached

In particular, the chart shows a significant increase in mining revenue since May, the month of the all-time high, despite the Dogecoin having been in existence for eight years.

The law of supply and demand behind Dogecoin’s price drop?

The increase in miners’ revenues paradoxically coincides with the decrease in the price of the DOGE, after the formation of new historical highs during the months of April and May. Its growing popularity was undoubtedly seen (thanks also to Elon Musk’s tweets) as a huge means of profit for these miners, resulting in an increase in their business.

However, following the ever-increasing number of Dogecoin offers in the crypto market, the price has been on a downward spiral for months since it hit its ATH (all-time high) on May 8 at $ 0.7605, with an appreciation of $ 0.7605. almost 5300% in the last year where, as anticipated, the greatest contribution to its rise was given by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, together with billionaire (Dallas Mavericks patron) Mark Cuban.