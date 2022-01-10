Mining Ethereum on Tesla | The gimmick of the expert who earns $ 400 a month

The world of Tesla it crosses very frequently with that of cryptocurrencies. The electric car group led by Elon Musk has in fact already purchased Bitcoin for their own reserves and lately added the ability to pay for merchandise with Dogecoin.

This time, however, the encounter with the world of Ethereum comes from an enthusiast of mining – that through his Tesla claimed to have mined over the course of 2021, sums between $ 400 and $ 800 per month, connecting 5 GPUs to the car battery.

Tesla for ethereum mining? The gimmick of the mining expert

The miner who uses his Tesla to earn Ethereum

For those who work through GPU, or through video cards the mining from Ethereum it has been throughout the 2021 one of the best options on the table. And it was precisely this that pushed us Siraj Raval to exploit their own Tesla Model 3 of the 2018 to extract Ethereum.

The expert from mining has indeed connected 5 GPUs to your Tesla, then proceeding to one firmware modification of the car to increase energy output. The connection of 5 GPUs allowed the miner to take home a variable sum – and also linked to the price trend of Ethereum – between $ 400 they $ 800.

For operations that, again as reported by Raval, they went on for 20 hours a day throughout 2021. With a problem background: the mining of Ethereum it is getting more and more demanding as for the difficulty of mining. And today the return would be extremely lower.

All this also counting the fact that we are in front of a Ethereum mining that goes waning – as the protocol will pass, as is known to readers of Cryptocurrency.it – to a system PoS during 2022.

Is it worth doing such an operation?

It is more of a proof of a hack than a system cheap: there are more efficient ways to do it cryptocurrency mining, in particular for Ethereum. However, it is also a sign of the great liveliness of the sector, which continues to attract hackers, entrepreneurs and even simple geeks.

With the world of Tesla which continues to intersect with that of cryptocurrencies even if by transversal ways. As for the world of mining, with the passage of Ethereum to PoS it will be the end of an era, but of interesting protocols to mine on GPU there will continue to be, just think of the twin Ethereum Classic.