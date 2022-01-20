Mining Ethereum with the Tesla Model 3

Siraj Raval revealed how much he earns doing mining of Ethereum with its Tesla Model 3.

Ethereum mining with Tesla

Raval is a Chief Data Scientist, as well as a youtuber, and long ago installed a small mining rig in the frunk of his Tesla, consisting of 5 GPUs connected to the car battery.

It recently revealed that it has grossed between $ 400 and $ 800 per month over the course of 2021.

Raval though did not disclose the cost of this activity, so it really wouldn’t be known what the real gain was, but he bought his Tesla Model 3 when the company was still offering free lifetime top-ups. So it’s possible that all the electricity Raval used didn’t cost him a dollar.

In order to do this he had to enter the car’s operating system, take control of it, and make some changes that invalidated the manufacturer’s warranty. In fact, according to some, prolonged mining could significantly affect the life of the car’s batteries, which are the single most expensive component of the entire Model 3.

The cost of mining with Tesla

So if on the one hand the cost of the raw material for mining (electricity) in this case could have been zero, on the other hand instead the physical consumption of the batteries due to the inevitable wear and tear due to their continued use it may have been relevant.

It is therefore impossible to calculate how much the net gain really was, also because it is not known when Raval sold the ETH obtained in this way.

Probably if he had also had to pay the electricity used, the business could have been at a loss, especially if the price of this electricity, including various taxes, had not been particularly convenient.

The profitability of Ethereum mining

It should be noted, however, that the value of ETH over the past twelve months has increased by almost 200%, therefore 2021 was a golden year for its miners.

Just think that in October 2020 profitability mining of ETH was less than $ 0.03 per day per Mhash / s, while in mid-May 2021 it was almost tenfold.

It is now back below $ 0.05, which is still 66% higher than at the end of 2020.

It is therefore possible that now thea Tesla Model 3 by Siraj Raval is able to extract ETH for much lower amounts to $ 800 per month, which is the amount he presumably should have cashed in May 2021.

Also because the hashrate of Ethereum mining it is at an all-time high, given that 980 Thash / s were widely exceeded on 9 January 2022 for the first time in its history.