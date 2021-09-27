mining with 1,800 computers connected to a power plant happens in the USA

We have talked about the environmental footprint of Bitcoin several times on these pages, even after the backtracking of Elon Musk and Tesla. However, a miner apparently ignored the problem completely and decided to buy power plants to carry out the extraction operations.

The news, reported by Mashable, is unbelievable: a Pennsylvania-based holding company called Stronghold Digital Mining is in fact mining Bitcoin by relying on the Scrubgrass power plant in Venango County, which was purchased last summer. According to the leaked documents, Stronghold would have shelled out 105 million dollars for the power plant, to which 1,800 computers are connected that perform the calculations for mining.

According to Stronghold Digital Mining, the company now burns 600,000 tons of coal waste to mine Bitcoin. The information comes from documentation filed with the SEC by the company that is moving towards its stock market debut.

These documents report that Stronghold bought a second power plant in Pennsylvania, named Panther Creek and is looking to buy a third one.

Some studies that emerged last February showed that Bitcoin consumes more electricity than all of Argentina, with 121.36 terawatt hours per year. The most famous cryptocurrency in the world would also have a consumption higher than the annual consumption of the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.