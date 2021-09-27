News

mining with 1,800 computers connected to a power plant happens in the USA

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We have talked about the environmental footprint of Bitcoin several times on these pages, even after the backtracking of Elon Musk and Tesla. However, a miner apparently ignored the problem completely and decided to buy power plants to carry out the extraction operations.

The news, reported by Mashable, is unbelievable: a Pennsylvania-based holding company called Stronghold Digital Mining is in fact mining Bitcoin by relying on the Scrubgrass power plant in Venango County, which was purchased last summer. According to the leaked documents, Stronghold would have shelled out 105 million dollars for the power plant, to which 1,800 computers are connected that perform the calculations for mining.

According to Stronghold Digital Mining, the company now burns 600,000 tons of coal waste to mine Bitcoin. The information comes from documentation filed with the SEC by the company that is moving towards its stock market debut.

Loading...
Advertisements

These documents report that Stronghold bought a second power plant in Pennsylvania, named Panther Creek and is looking to buy a third one.

Some studies that emerged last February showed that Bitcoin consumes more electricity than all of Argentina, with 121.36 terawatt hours per year. The most famous cryptocurrency in the world would also have a consumption higher than the annual consumption of the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

401
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
386
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
205
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
204
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
199
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
195
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
194
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
192
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
177
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top