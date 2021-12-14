Mining with RTX 3080 Ti is now faster, here’s how

As reported by OwnSnap, miners have found a way to get more performance on graphics cards RTX 3080 Ti equipped with LHR GPUs, thanks to a firmware update of the product.

Photo Credit: EVGA

The situation arose when Reddit user @bravo_char posted some information related to how to improve the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti. According to this person, most cards with factory BIOS have a hidden power limit that is triggered during periods of high memory usage, which is a feature of mining operations.

Thankfully, the issue was brought to the attention of EVGA and the company issued a correction. So, if you own an EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, it would be better to update the firmware to unlock more mining performance from your card and this can be done via software. EVGA Precision X1. Bravo noticed that after updating the firmware on his XC3, the card went through from 66MH / s to 80MH / s, thus recording a gain of 21%.

However, this leaves other RTX 3080 Ti models, including the Founders Edition, without an official firmware update to fix power limit issues. As a workaround, Bravo pointed out that it is possible to download the updated BIOS of the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti XC3 and install it on other cards not of the same brand to achieve the same effect. However, Bravo pointed out that flashing a BIOS to another model could be very dangerous; therefore, it must be performed at your own risk.

The results may be even better than EVGA cards can achieve. Another miner, known as Red Panda Mining on YouTube, updated his Inno3D 3080 Ti iChill X3 with the EVGA XC3 BIOS, achieving an even higher hash rate of 91MH / s.