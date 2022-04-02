MININT information on the Cuban passport

The General Director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad (DACCRE), Ernesto Soberón, has shared a note reporting on rumors about the Cuban passport.

Although this matter was clarified last December, several readers have continued to ask if it is true that people under 40 years of age will not be able to obtain a Cuban passport.

This Thursday, the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Aliens (DIIE), of the MININT has denied this rumor “about the alleged impediment to making the request for the preparation of a current passport for people under 40 years of age.”

“The channels and formalities established by the Law for obtaining a Cuban passport are maintained,” they communicated.

In the note they suggest Cubans “dismiss any information that is not published through official media and by the corresponding authorities.”

Below, we offer information of interest about the request for this document.

CUBAN PASSPORT: validity, extensions and price

The Cuban passport is valid for 6 years and must be extended twicethe first, two years after issuance and the second four years after its preparation.

The consular offices of Cuba abroad clarify that the time covered by the extension is 2 years and does not vary depending on when you carry out the procedure.

In earlier information, DIIE Clarified that “when it comes to minors and mentally incapacitated, if they are in Cuba, they must meet their requirements before the Office of Procedures of the Ministry of the Interior”.

To do this, they must present the updated Minor Card, stamps for the value of the document and the authorization of the parents or corresponding legal representatives, formalized before a Notary Public.

In the event that they reside abroad “they must formalize the request before the diplomatic or consular representation or another expressly authorized Cuban office, to formulate the application in the official model”.

You can read more about the Cuban passport for minors in this page.

How much does the Cuban passport cost?

The Cuban passport costs 2500.00 CUP to residents of the island. This is the price that remained when its value was multiplied by the current exchange rate at the time the CUCs were taken out of circulation (1×25).

As established by the Official Gazette corresponding to December 10, 2020, Cubans must pay 250 pesos for each year of renewal or extension of your current passport (every two, it would be 500).

In the case of Cubans residing abroad, the price will depend on the stipulated consular fee of the country where the request is made.

For example, in Spain, the Cuban Consulate in Madrid establishes the following prices:

Consular fee of 180 euros for a new Cuban passport.

A non-personal processing fee of 25 euros.

The extension of the passport, which is carried out on the same day, has a fee of 90 euros.

In the case of the United States, it works as follows:

Requesting a Cuban passport for the first time: “must be paid in two stages: a first payment for identity verification, which costs $20.00 USD, plus $5.00 USD (separate payments); and then, a second of $350.00 USD for the preparation of the passport, when the applicant has been identified as a Cuban citizen”.

In the case of renewal, “$350.00 USD must be paid in Postal Money Order for the preparation of the passport and $20.00 USD for non-personal processing, they explain.