MININT reports on boats confiscated in Cuba

The Ministry of the Interior has recently reported on the confiscation of boats found in the aquatic spaces of the Republic of Cuba.

Specifically, the findings took place in the center and east of the country and have been made known through six resolutions that we quote below.

As explained in the newspaper Granmathe people affected by these resolutions may claim in writing before the Head of the Directorate of Border Troops the violated rights within a term of 20 calendar days from the publication.

VESSELS CONFISCATED IN CUBA

Through Resolution No. 29/2022 of the Head of the National Department of Port Captaincies dated July 21, 2022, a Yola-type vessel was confiscated, without name or propulsion, with fiberglass hull material, black color, length 6.03 meters, beam 2.01 meters, depth 0.50 meters, discovery occurred on December 18, 2021, in the Jiguaní River area, Nibujón Popular Council, Baracoa municipality, Guantánamo province.

Through Resolution No. 30/2022 of the Head of the National Department of Port Captaincies dated July 21, 2022, a Speedboat type vessel was confiscated, with port of registry Puerto Rico, Registry No. PR2598BB, United States of America nationality, black and white color, fiberglass hull material, length 6.10 meters, beam 2.06 meters, depth 0.68 meters, which has an EVINRUDE outboard motor, model E90DSLFEB, with serial number 05260366, 3-cylinder, 66.2 hp, found on November 2, 2021 in the area known as Tres Piedra, Puerto Padre municipality, Las Tunas province.

Through Resolution No. 31/2022 of the Head of the National Department of Port Captaincies dated July 21, 2022, a wooden vessel, green, 13.70 meters long, 4.45 meters wide and 1.90 meters deep, was confiscated. two 2-cylinder Yamaha outboard motors, one 25 HP and the other 40 HP, have acronyms on the starboard side that read PETE BAYO, the discovery occurred on January 27, 2022, ten miles east of the Yagrumaje Border Guard Troop Post, Moa municipality, Holguín province.

Through Resolution No. 32/2022 of the Head of the National Department of Port Captaincies, auxiliary vessel, Zodiac raft type, gray color, BOMBARD brand, Max Gab model, Serial No. ZSL409, length 2.46 meters, beam 1.43 meters and depth 0.38 meters, on the port side it has a sign that reads MAX 2, the discovery occurred on January 11, 2022, in the area known as Los Patabanes, west of Punta Covarrubias, Manatí municipality, Las Tunas province.

Through Resolution No. 33/2022 of the Head of the National Department of Port Captaincies, auxiliary vessel, rescue boat type called CARIB TRADER II, of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines nationality, Kingstown registration, with the following characteristics: fiberglass hull material glass, hull color white, IMO number 7396599, length 6.00 meters, beam 2.00 meters, depth 0.85 meters, discovery occurred on March 23, 2022 in the area known as Cayo Vaca, Morón municipality, Ciego de Ávila province.

By means of Resolution No. 35/2022 of the Head of the National Department of Port Captaincies dated August 2, 2022, a speedboat-type vessel, named SEASWIRL, flying the flag of the United States of America, with registration number FL 2629, was confiscated. MH, Florida port of registration, predominantly white color, fiberglass hull material, length 7.50 meters, beam 2.45 meters and depth 1.50 meters, has two Yamaha outboard motors, 350 Hp, 8 cylinders, the port with serial No.: (1000901) and starboard (1004238). She was found on March 8, 2022 in the area known as Cayo Jutia, Sagua la Grande municipality, Villa Clara province.