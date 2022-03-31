Minis and shorts: the minimum is back in fashion

The trend of the new spring/summer season includes miniskirts and minishorts, as well as dresses and small bags, and also small coats and reduced suits. A trend, that of little fashion, already started a few seasons ago, even before the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

That before confirming the old equation never disproved throughout the centuries, which states that, in times of war, skirt hems are shortened as if to balance the lack of raw materials, fabrics, and energywhile in times of peace, everything becomes more extensive.

Kristen Stewart in a short dress at the Oscars. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The proof of the tendency to reduce hems and volumes was given by the outfits on the red carpet of the Oscars, where above all the choice of the nominee for the statuette Kristen Stewart entered the history of the red carpet, thanks to the black suit with short jacket and black micro shorts, worn with the white shirt unbuttoned to the navel. A characteristic look of Chanel, of which the actress is an ambassador. the clueless style is back, especially among the very young. The film, over 25 years old, unleashed one of the season’s strongest trends for young fashion.

The mini on the catwalk

They are also the friends and enemies of “Mean Girls” -with Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdamsthe true protagonists of that film- those who conquer the catwalks 2022 with pink cardigans and silk minidresses. Today, thanks to brands like Blumarine or the collaboration Versace + Fendi that feminine, fun and provocative millennial ecstasy is revived. But also liberation by the lightness that she transmits in a very dramatic moment in the history of Europe.

The mini, back on the Versace catwalk. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

The miniskirt thus continues its ascent to the Olympus of the gods of new trends. Miuccia Prada re-elected it as a key piece of the new Miu Miu collection.

Ermanno Scervino also chose to shorten the hem of his delicious minidresses to the limit, and Supreme Burberry and Versace Jeans Couture chose the Shorts. For the British brand designed by the Italian couturier Riccardo Tisci, the shorts are striped and are combined with the striped shirt in the same colors as Burberryworn over the white t-shirt.

The mini is a trend in the new Burberry campaign. (Photo: @burberry)

Versace Jeans Couture he chose baroque designs for shorts or miniskirts. A look that boasts the influence of American culture in the sporty attitude, influenced by “street-style”

Finally, the tropical prints that will be a trend next European summer are worn in miniskirts that put legs in the foreground.

