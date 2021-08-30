miniseries full of everything that is missing something

Award-winning company Kelly – Kidman returns with a Prime Video miniseries that has a lot of merits, but that still doesn’t give the winning paw

On balance we only talk about three times but, perhaps due to its visibility, the partnership between Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley (creator, among other things, of Ally McBeal And Boston Legal) has already become inside joke stuff for serialminder, those “how would I do this fall without a David E. Kelley series with Nicole Kidman”. We are not yet at the levels of Ryan Murphy with Sarah Poulson, but in short, the two get along well, churn out miniseries that appeal to audiences and critics and win awards, who makes them stop?

After Big Little Lies And The Undoing, here then Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu miniseries (available from us on Prime Video) whose first three episodes released so far show locations and concepts quite different from the other two, sharing however the idea of ​​the choral story full of well-known faces and the mysterious atmosphere in which all or they almost hide secrets to discover.

Protagonist (assuming that only one can be accurately identified) of Nine Perfect Strangers it is Nicole Kidman, who plays the icy, charming and cryptic Masha, a Russian woman who, after a stressful work past and various traumas, has decided to open the Tranquillum House, a kind of resort where people of all kinds, typically rich , they go to free themselves from addictions, stress, various psychological problems.

The “nine perfect strangers” of the title are in fact nine guests of the resort who during the pilot arrive at the structure and put themselves in the hands of Masha and her two main assistants, namely Yao (Manny Jacinto of The Good Place) and Glory (Zoe Terakes). Among the guests we find a family back from a terrible death (the father is Michael Shannon), the former football player addicted to painkillers (with the face of Bobby Cannavale), the writer in crisis who has no friends and perhaps no longer a career (Melissa McCarthy), a beauty-obsessed influencer (Samara Weaving) who shows up at the resort in the company of her dead relationship husband, a dude (Luke Evans) who arrives at the Tranquility House with unspoken purposes.

(But is “Tranquillum House” masculine as a resort? Or feminine because there is “home” in the name? I will remain undecided until the end of the article).

As mentioned at the beginning, every guest of the resort arrived there for a reason, taking with him some secrets, and in some cases also not very clear secondary objectives that will be clarified in the course of the series, which does not spare the shadows even for the owner. on the contrary: Masha is an ambiguous and mysterious figure, who promises serenity and healing as she personally has problems that are clearly not resolved.

Already in the first three episodes the script takes care to dig into the past and present of the protagonists, and asks questions at the same pace with which it gives answers, to keep awake the attention and make us continually hope to know more.

All with the spice of a few scenes between the funny, the dramatic and the grotesque, in which the talented cast members compete to show off the best pieces of skill.

In this sense, Nine Perfect Strangers it is certainly a “big” series. Not in terms of mediums or special effects, on balance she is always shot in the same place with a fairly ordinary visual style. We speak more of his being, as he was in part also Big Little Lies, a tasty concentrate of great actors and actresses, which you find it hard to contain in a single poster and who can be there all together thanks to a formula that must not have engaged them too much, and that must have allowed them in first person to have fun.

And for heaven’s sake, there are so many things on the show that work: Michael Shannon’s Napoleon is deliciously annoying and, when needed, admirably intense; the relationship between the characters of Cannavale and McCarthy manage to give a touch of welcome brilliance, without making their characters lose the necessary suffering; Jessica, the influencer, is a character characterized with few but effective traits, and very skilled in capturing certain social anxieties typical of our time.

What is missing for the moment, in this sumptuous actor’s banquet, is a real shock.

With The Undoing it was all in all easy, because it was a crime, and the desire to discover the background of a crime of passion is always a good spring to keep the viewer’s attention awake. But since there are also tons of horrendous crimes, we must also recognize the importance of a face like that of Hugh Grant in playing the family man who is perhaps a big bastard, or the disturbing sensuality of Matilda De Angelis.

With Big Little Lies, similar concept, you can have all the right ingredients, but then to catch the eye are small touches and the ability to give the story a rhythm, or a tension, that prevent you from getting distracted.

We recently saw it, just to get out of the world of David E. Kelley, in The White Lotus, almost comic mini-series in some ways, but capable of maintaining a constant suspense built first of all on music and on a constantly restrained acting, in which the performers were asked to pass emotions perpetually kept under the surface, but not deep enough to not can be seen.

In this sense, a Nine Perfect Strangers a little something is still missing. Trivially, we do not feel that instinctive urgency that leads us to ask for more information about the stories we are following, nor do we still manage to glimpse (and after three episodes it would be reasonable to expect) a real common thread that binds all the protagonists, so as to give us minus the idea of ​​a more comprehensive mosaic of which, at that point, we would like to have a more complete vision.

Part of the problem is that too much has been done. Take for example the dark sides of Masha: when she first appears, so haughty and seemingly impenetrable (in the psychological sense of the word, you buzzards who are nothing else), we are actually intrigued by her, and secretly hope that the halo of mystery that surrounds it is more dense and tantalizing than that which surrounds the other characters, who as “normal” people are more inclined to quickly share their bad luck with their mates.

Instead, it takes very little for Masha to be known too much, so that, in our eyes, the woman ends up not having such a different status, in narrative terms, compared to her clients. By doing so, it becomes more difficult to expect surprises that will upset us, because it seems to us that the most ambiguous and charismatic character has already been brought down to a more banal level of everyday life.

The same thing can be said of the methods that Masha uses to treat her patients: in the proposed exercises and in the reaction to them there is a mixture of lack of creativity and excessive realism. There is nothing that amazes us in his way of managing the different characters, a few sentences that really make an effect and a clear inability to keep the reins of the situation, to which is added an all too marked tendency on the part of the protagonists to not give a damn. what Masha suggests or orders.

Which, to be clear, is not a mistake in the sense of a mistake that happened inadvertently. On the contrary, they are precise authorial choices, which aim to create tension even in the difficulties faced by Masha in performing her magic. But it is precisely that choice, legitimate in itself, that seems not very successful, because when we enter the Tranquillum House we are made some promises which are then immediately disregarded, without however being replaced by equally simple or tantalizing promises.

This does not mean that there is no room to blow up everything, we are not even halfway through the season. Nor does it mean that, perhaps, to your taste the very precise characterization of the characters is not in itself a reason for sufficient enjoyment.

But we are now on the third time David E. Kelley takes Nicole Kidman to put her in a box full of secrets and lies, asking us to get hooked after two minutes, and the other two times he was better off.

Why follow Nine Perfect Strangers: for the cast full of beautiful people who bring interesting characters to life.

Why give up Nine Perfect Strangers: In their previous two series, David E. Kelly and Nicole Kidman had been able to nail us to the chair more easily.