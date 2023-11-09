Miniseries that you can watch in an afternoon and which was considered one of the best in recent years

If you don’t have time to watch long series spanning multiple seasons, this short HBO miniseries is the ideal alternative. It has very few chapters but is packed with suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

HBO Max has a catalog full of unforgettable movies, series, and miniseries. With a list of releases that is constantly updated, the platform offers options for all tastes: from drama to comedy, through horror, thriller, romance and animation.

The miniseries we are presenting to you today has all the ingredients to keep you engaged for hours. Suspense, extremely attractive atmosphere, realism, plot twists and A great artist who makes it unforgettable.

What are the must-watch miniseries you can watch on HBO Max?

That’s the unforgettable short miniseries you can watch on HBO Max mare of easttown, This multi-award winning production features a Total duration approximately 7 hours (divided into 7 episodes of 50 minutes on average), so it can be watched in a day or in the dosage you want.

The great Kate Winslet is the protagonist in Mare of Easttown, Which is reason enough to watch it. The multi-award-winning British actress plays Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life falls apart around her.

The cast is completed by Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, David Denman, Julian Nicholson and Evan Peters. The latter took with Winslet Award at the 2021 Emmy Awards for her stellar roles in this miniseries.

The main attraction of the series – apart from its cast – is its ability to captivate you from the first minute. At the same time, It was highly praised by distinguished critics and the public. On the specialty website Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 95% approval rating from critics and 94% approval from audiences.