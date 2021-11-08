Minister Bianchi: “I asked for the third dose for teachers. Increase his salary? We are thinking about it “

On wheeled benches, he speaks of a “choice made at a particular moment”. On the increase for teachers it is possible: “We are thinking about it”. On compulsory vaccination he rattles off the numbers: 94.5 percent of teachers took the first dose, 92.5 the second. The Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi, a guest at Che tempo che fa on Rai3, touches on all the topics on the agenda for the school.

“I requested the third dose for everyone,” says Minister Bianchi. And again: “The vaccination obligation can be introduced, but as you can see, all the staff have practically been vaccinated. If 94.5% are added to those who cannot vaccinate for health reasons, we see that we are now close to 100% ”. As for the new rules for which the quarantine is triggered when there are 3 cases in a class, “it was not imprudent. On the contrary, the rules have been standardized throughout the country ”. According to the minister, much attention was paid to tracking, it should also be noted that “84% of children between 16 and 19 years old have been vaccinated. There was a unanimous response. Attention must now be given to younger children ”, where there is an increase in cases.

On the front of the adjustment of teachers’ salaries, “on the current budget we are making a reasoning. Parliament will intervene on the current budget and therefore also parliament will have its say.” The minister announced the arrival of resources for school construction : “By November there will be calls for 5 billion for canteens, gyms, kindergartens and new schools”.