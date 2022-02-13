Minister Giorgetti says that the superbonus has drugged construction

The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti confirmed the government’s intention to change the rules of building bonuses and in particular of the superbonus, the tax relief for renovations that improve the energy efficiency of houses and condominiums. In addition to costing the State a great deal, the superbonus is considered unfair because it favors the wealthy sections of the population, seems to bring limited benefits in terms of emissions saved and has favored the birth of many small construction companies, often improvised, with non-negligible risks for safety. at work.

– Read also: The many problems of the superbonus

Fraud is another problem. In 2021, four billion euros of credits linked to building bonuses, including the superbonus, were reported and blocked. The Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke of the frauds. During the press conference at the end of the year, he explained that the fraud and the increase in prices, attributable in part to the superbonus, were two valid reasons for not confirming the incentives for the next few years. Despite the government’s contrary opinion, Parliament then decided to keep the superbonus without significant corrections, which arrived only at the end of January with the new and discussed decree.

Minister Giorgetti, interviewed by Corriere della Serareiterated some of the criticisms had been made by Draghi:

«The government had tried to limit it, then the Parliament decided to widen the mesh, even too much. Now it will cost a lot. We are putting a lot of money on construction which, for heaven’s sake, it may have made sense to support in the toughest phase of the pandemic and certainly contributes clearly to growth. But now we are drugging a sector where the supply of businesses and labor is limited. We are raising prices and contributing to inflation ».

The government intervened to try to limit fraud by blocking the transfer to several intermediaries of tax credits, ie tax deductions, previously transferred between individuals, businesses and banks in fact as a payment instrument. The effects of this measure, however, may not have been assessed with sufficient attention by the government, given that the limitation on the assignments of tax credits has convinced institutions and banks to suspend their acquisition, forcing companies to review their balance sheets and re-discuss the conditions. with customers in progress.

Now further corrections are awaited: second The sun 24 hours, the government could reinstate the multiple sale, but only between institutions supervised by the Bank of Italy, obliged to report anti-money laundering, and within entities belonging to the same group. The new provision could be discussed and approved in the Council of Ministers next week with a new decree.

– Read also: The government’s trouble with superbonus credits