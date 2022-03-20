The Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, announced in the early hours of this Sunday that she had tested positive for a covid-19 PCR test. Her family is also sick.

It was through a story on her Instagram account that the former president of the Medical College made the announcement.

“To finish off the week… PCR covid19: positive. Start of symptoms: Friday the 18th. The whole family is sick”wrote.

Although until the closing of this note there were no details regarding the intensity of her symptoms, the image shared by the Secretary of State on the social network would show that she is not seriously affected by the disease.

One week to finish

As Siches herself wrote, her first week at the head of President Gabriel Boric’s cabinet did not start off on the right foot, after this Tuesday she had to be evacuated from a rural area in the Ercilla commune after being shot at by of strangers during their visit to La Araucanía.

The incident, which occurred during her frustrated visit to the community of Temucuicui, put the Minister of the Interior at the center of political and citizen debate, accused of taking unnecessary risks in an unplanned incursion, and later, for not filing a complaint after the attack. .