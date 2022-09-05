Minister of Defense says cyclonic steel mesh has already begun to be placed on the perimeter fence

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, assured that the intelligent perimeter fence that is being built on the land border with Haiti is “a reality” whose process is going well and is due to “serious work” which is executed as planned to strengthen security and control along that border demarcation.

“The process is progressing well. Soon the towers will be seen, one of which is almost finished; in pyramid 18, adding the two sections we have about 700 meters and between 12 and 13 another 1,200 meters ready. That is concrete, but we have already begun to place the steel cyclonic mesh and we have many kilometers. You have to see the roads that lead to both sides, the serpentines, the gates… all of this is a process that is going well,” said the lieutenant general.

He explained that the work is the most transcendental in terms of security in the entire border.

“This is a process that has involved obtaining permits, soil studies, cadastral measurement, surveying, authorizations from the Ministry of the Environment, look for mines to get the materials, all that. It’s serious work,” he said.

The engineer Luis Casanova, project director of the COFASS company, one of the companies in charge of the work, said, for his part, that “We are hitting 100 km per hour on all fronts. When we talk about a perimeter fence, we are not only talking about a fence, we are also talking about 20 centimeters in reinforced concrete, there are sections in mesh and sections in tubular steel, and a route that will serve our Armed Forces to guard the border.”

Currently, the first phase of the aforementioned perimeter fence is being built. It will consist of 19 surveillance and control towers10 access gates for patrolling and 54 kilometers of roads for surveillance and maintenance on both sides.

SECOND STAGE

For the second phase, which are 110 kilometers, which includes nine sections, the tender for the design has already been called. They include a structure in reinforced concrete wall, cyclonic mesh and grid in steel profiles with concertina in the upper part. Throughout it will have two (2) land communication routes, watchtowers and gates in specific places, which will allow patrolling on both sides of it.

In addition, and as part of the technological solutions, both phases will have video surveillance cameras, ground radars, movement sensors at specific points, centers with Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4) at the formal crossings of Dajabón, Elías Piña, Independencia and Pedernales, all integrated with the Center for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity and Intelligence (C5i) of the Armed Forces, and the acquisition of drones with capacity for aerial patrolling on the border line, with day/night vision cameras.