Minister of Human Rights will accompany the case of Keyla Martínez

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- A year after the death of the nursing student, Keyla Patricia Martinezher mother continues to demand justice, for which she has appealed to the authorities of the new government to request their accompaniment in the process.

In that way, Norma Rodriguez He traveled from Spain to Honduras to meet with the Minister of the Human Rights Secretariat (SEDH), Natalie Roque, who promised to give him her support.

SEE: Keyla Martínez’s mother: “they were the people who should have protected her”

“After receiving Mrs. Norma Rodríguez, mother of the ill-fated young woman, at the airport in the city of San Pedro Sula, Keyla Martínez, the head of Human Rights, announced that with instructions from the President Xiomara Castro‘it will be a priority to accompany the case of the young nurse, who died under the responsibility of the State,’ says a statement from the institution where photographs of Natalie Roque hugging Doña Norma can be seen.

Roque assured Keyla’s mother that from his management he will take on the case, since it is the responsibility of the Honduran State, for which the SEDH has a duty to accompany him in his demand that the truth be revealed and that there be justice.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: A sweater in the cell and alleged urine: the confusing police report on the death of Keyla Martínez

In addition, he stated that he intends to fight for emblematic cases of violent deaths against women, protected by the Public Policy and the National Human Rights Action Plan (PPPNADH).

The news was shared by Keyla’s family, who through the Facebook page “Justice for Keyla Martínez” wrote: “Soon we will have justice”, along with two smiling emojis.