OTTAWA, IN, November 9, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada believes in free and fair collective bargaining. The use of replacement workers can distract from negotiations, prolong disputes, and damage labor relations for years to come.

Today, Minister of Labor Seamus O’Regan Jr. introduced legislation that proposes to prohibit the use of replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces during a strike or lockout. The legislation would also introduce important changes to improve the business maintenance process.

Bill C-58 would prohibit employers from using replacement workers to perform the work of unionized employees who are on strike or lockout. An exception would apply in situations where there are threats to health and safety, or threats of serious damage to property and the environment that could not be handled by the employer’s existing workforce. If a union believes that the employer is using replacement workers in capacities beyond this exception, its recourse would be to file a complaint with the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), who would then investigate the issue.

The Government also recognizes that the current process of maintaining activities may be long, prolonging or further complicating conflicts.

To strengthen the business maintenance process, Bill C-58 would require employers and unions to reach an agreement early in the bargaining process to determine what work should continue during a strike or lockout, if any. The parties would have 15 days to do so. If they cannot reach an agreement, the CIRB would decide which activities should be maintained within 90 days. The Minister would still have the authority to refer questions to the CIRB to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

This legislation would improve labor relations, protect workers’ right to strike, limit disruptions to collective bargaining, and provide greater stability for Canadians during federal labor disputes.

“We are prohibiting the use of replacement workers because we believe in collective bargaining. Our economy depends on employers and workers negotiating an agreement at the table. That is where we achieve stability for our economy, that is where strong labor relations are forged , and that’s where the best business is done.”

– Minister of Labor and Senior Citizens, Seamus O’Regan Jr.

Part I of the Canada Labor Code governs labor relations and collective bargaining between unions and employers. This part contains provisions related to the replacement of workers and the maintenance of activities, as well as the resolution of disputes, strikes and lockouts. Describes the rights and responsibilities in labor relations of employers, unions and employees.

governs labor relations and collective bargaining between unions and employers. This part contains provisions related to the replacement of workers and the maintenance of activities, as well as the resolution of disputes, strikes and lockouts. Describes the rights and responsibilities in labor relations of employers, unions and employees. Before 1999, employers were in no way prohibited from using replacement workers during a strike or lockout. In 1999, Part I of the Code was amended to establish a limited prohibition on the use of replacement workers during a work stoppage, intended to undermine a union’s ability to represent. This limited ban was a result of recommendations made in the 1995 report of the Sims Task Force. Searching for a balancebased on extensive consultation with employers and unions at the time.

