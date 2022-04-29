Minister says May 1 marches are in support of gangs and warns of arrests

The Salvadoran Government warned this Thursday (04.28.2022) that all people who march this May 1, the date on which International Labor Day is commemorated, will be considered as defenders of gangs, in the midst of the exceptional regime that has already overcome the 20,000 captures in El Salvador.

The Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, backed by the legal secretary of the presidency, Conan Castro, gave a press conference in which they warned that all the marches called for May 1 in San Salvador will be classified as marches in support of The gang.

The real union leaders will be at an event with the Government of the Republic commemorating May 1, and the criminals and those who support the gangs in El Salvador will be in different parts of San Salvador trying to make a march.” Roland Castro

Confederations, unions and blocs of critics of the Salvadoran government have called for marches on May 1 to demonstrate against massive layoffs and the lack of a pension reform; however, according to Castro, “all those marches that leave from different points of San Salvador are in support of the gangs.”

The Minister of Labor affirmed that the “true” trade union movement informed the government that it will not march on May 1, out of “respect for the exceptional regime” implemented by the authorities to combat gangs. Instead, these unions will attend an event convened the same day by the Presidency of the Republic, where “important announcements that the workers expect” will be made, as well as “stimuli” for the working class, he said.

Those who decide to demonstrate, on the other hand, seek to “throw a last ray of hope to the gangs,” the official said. “From now on we take responsibility that all those marches that are going to come out will be groups related to the gang groups of this country”he added, warning that protesters will be caught.

Those who go out to march are groups that are trying to denature this day and will be captured at any time and under any circumstances.” Roland Castro

The head of Labor even pointed out the starting points of these proscribed marches: El Salvador del Mundo, the National Sports Institute (INDES) and the Flower Clock. “The marches leave from all these places to defend the gang groups, the terrorists.”

#InVideo #The last | Regarding May 1 and the marches, the Minister of Labor assured that: “those marches that come from different points are in support of the gangs in El Salvador.” Via @jlvm_oficial. pic.twitter.com/7XcrhvT0IM – El Mundo newspaper (@ElMundoSV) April 28, 2022

The legal secretary of the presidency added, for his part, that “a state of exception is an extraordinary situation in terms of its legal applications,” reaffirming the government’s ability to make arrests. “We must not lose sight of the fact that this is a response to a very serious problem that has historically been allowed to progress to the point of destabilizing the country,” he added.

They disassociate themselves from gangs

Among the organizations that have called for the march are the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Block, the National Confederation of Salvadoran Workers (CNTS), the National Alliance El Salvador in Peace “September 15, 2021”, the “No more AFP” movement, the Association of Public and Municipal Employees (Agepym), the Union of Workers of the Social Fund for Housing, Popular Power, and the Work Group for a Decent Pension.

On April 25, the CNTS called for a march to reject the dismissal of workers, trade unionists, and for approval of a reform that improves workers’ pensions.

That day, the general secretary of the CNTS, Roberto Gómez, assured that they will not protest against the emergency regime, and ask to avoid false accusations.

“We have instructed our union leaders that there must be strict control over those who are going to accompany each union”said the union leader.

The National Alliance El Salvador en Paz, in which unions and veterans of the armed conflict participate, also called for the march this week. In addition to disassociating themselves from gang members, they assured that they will not allow infiltrators in their block.

“We handle a very prepared security logistics, when we see an incident of this type we are going to capture people and we are going to hand them over to the police authorities”said Stanley Quinteros, deputy coordinator.

On April 20, a group of organizations led by the coordinator of the “No more AFP” movement, Roswal Solórzano, accused Minister Rolando Castro of “sabotage” on May 1.

Solórzano held government authorities responsible for any damage to the physical integrity of union members.

