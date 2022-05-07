Minister Speranza on Sky TG24: “Anti Covid hub in Siena, Fauci will also collaborate”

Health and wellness

Covid, the symptoms of the new Omicron variants: what changes

The two mutations BA.4 and BA.5, which appeared in South Africa, would not only be even more contagious than the previous ones, but a change in symptomatology would also be observed. The most frequent one includes a runny nose, tiredness, but also pains in the stomach and abdomen, in the ear, dizziness. “They attack the lungs less and the upper respiratory tract more,” said the virologist Pregliasco

The two mutations by Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, appeared in South Africaaccording to the WHO they would be even more contagious of the previous ones. But in addition to a higher speed of diffusion, experts also note a change in symptomatology

Specifically, if before the classic symptoms were cough and fevernow they seem to be nose that runny and fatigue. “She looks less evil, however, beware: she is not a cold,” warns the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco