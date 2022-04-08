Ministry, fourth dose to over 80, Rsa guests and frail between 60-79 years – Health

The recall (fourth dose) of the anti-Covid vaccine is provided for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years old. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. As a result of the EMA and ECDC ruling on the second booster dose of the anti Covid-19 vaccine (second booster), and at the meeting of the AIFA Technical Scientific Commission, a note from the Ministry of Health, AIFA, ISS and CSS indicates the methods of administration.

“At the moment, the indication” on the fourth anti-Covid vaccine dose “does not apply to subjects who contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection after the administration of the first booster dose”, specifies the circular of the Ministry of Health. ‘Information on the administration of the second booster dose’.