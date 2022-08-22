Ministry of Defense informs how the works of the wall with Haiti are going

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican Republic reported this Sunday that it is advancing in the construction of the 164-kilometer wall that it erects on the border with Haiti and called on seven companies to present proposals to continue with the second phase of the project, which seeks to “control” illegal migration.

The first stage of the wall, in which some 54 kilometers were to be built, “is already advanced” and is expected to be completed in February 2023, the Ministry of Defense (MIDE), in charge of the work, said in a statement.

Now the call has been opened to seven “national and international” companies to build the second phase, which covers 110 km.

“For the selection, experience and capacity were taken into account, in accordance with the regulations and procedures for contracting by exception in cases of national security projects. The proposals will be received on Monday, September 5,” the entity detailed.

Next to the wall, two land routes, towers with surveillance cameras and “gates in specific places” will be built. “An adequate infrastructure will be built to regulate the movements of people, vehicles and commerce and the complex social situations that arise around the 391.6 kilometers” that separate the nations.

The works of this second stage “comprise a structure in reinforced concrete wall, cyclone mesh and grid in steel profiles with concertina on top,” added the ministry.

The controversial project will have an approximate investment of 31 million dollars, and has been promoted by the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, to “control” illegal migration and the mafias that operate on the border with Haiti.

A large number of Haitians who work irregularly on Dominican soil cross through there, especially in construction and itinerant trade.

Migrant defense organizations criticize the wall initiative, considering that it will provoke “xenophobia and racism.”

The Dominican Republic has 10.5 million inhabitants, of which 500,000 are Haitians, according to the National Immigrant Survey.