Ministry of Defense investigates those responsible for the presence of people with bags of money; ‘Don Naza’ fled before the Police arrived | Security | News

Defense Minister Luis Hernández announced that investigations started to find those responsible for the events that occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, April 7, in the external parking lot of the entity, where five people were captured with bags full of cash and a firearm.

In a short video broadcast on social networks on Friday afternoon, Hernández stated that the suspects “were allegedly in illicit money-raising activities”. He said that what happened “attacks ethics and military honor.”

“It is the policy of our government, of this State portfolio and of the Armed Forces to confront zero tolerance any act that is at odds with morality and public faith,” said Hernández, without mentioning what the ministry recognized the day before: that Miguel Ángel Nazareno, known as Nazawas in the facilities of the complexbut managed to flee before the police arrived.

According to the statement issued by Defense on Thursday night, Don Nazar, promoter of the Big Money fundraising platform, “evaded security by using the back of the premises” of the ministry, located in the south center of Quito.

This happened when the Military Police battalion was carrying out a inspection of both vehicles where the five detainees were transported, while waiting for the arrival of the National Police to take proceedings. (I)