Ministry of Health adjusts the criteria to count people deceased by Covid-19 – Ministry of Health

–From today, all reports and reports on deaths from the disease will consider both people with confirmed PCR and probable cases, following the technical recommendation of the WHO.

Starting today, Monday, March 21, the Ministry of Health changes the criteria for reporting deaths due to Covid-19.

Before this date, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 considered only confirmed cases with positive PCR test results, but from now on the death statistics include both deaths with positive PCR and probable cases not confirmed by this test. using the methodology recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and used by the Department of Statistics and Health Information (DEIS).

The WHO document for international guidance for the certification and classification of Covid-19 as a cause of death states that “a death from COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible disease, in a COVID-19 case. 19 probable or confirmed, unless there is an alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (for example, trauma).”

In this way, starting today, the Epidemiological Reports, Death Reports, daily reports and all the statistics provided by the Ministry of Health that record deaths from SARS-CoV-2 will deliver this statistic considering the variables of deaths with positive PCR and probable cases of the disease.

“As a Government, in line with the respect and the highest appreciation that we have towards all the people who have unfortunately died from Covid-19 during the pandemic, we have decided to change the criteria for accounting for deaths, taking the recommendation made by the WHO and always seeking the greatest transparency to inform during this health emergency”, said the Minister of Health (s), Cristóbal Cuadrado.

As a result of this change in criteria, today the number of deaths in Chile throughout the pandemic increased from 44,616 to 55,965, when adding the probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic to the number of deaths with a positive PCR. Likewise, the number of daily deaths also experiences an increase in relation to previous days for the same reason.

It should be noted that like every year, once the first stage of collection and coding of the basic cause of death was completed, which gives rise to preliminary figures, the DEIS began the process of validation and reclassification -if applicable- so they could vary. the total consolidated data of deceased cases. Here more details:

https://www.minsal.cl/proceso-de-validacion-y-reclascion-de-las-estadisticas-de-causas-de-defuncion-anos-2020-y-202