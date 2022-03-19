Ministry of Health assigned 245,500 members of Medimás EPS to Salud Total EPS – Salud

As of this Thursday, March 17, more than 245,000 Medimás members will be able to access medical care services and the continuity of their treatments in Salud Total EPS-S, according to the allocation made by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, ordered by the National Superintendence of Health.

(Keep reading: The millionaire debts of the EPS liquidated with the hospitals of Medellín)

Salud Total EPS-S has a service provision network in a large part of the country.

country that exceed 1,100 Health Provider Institutions (IPS) with more than 1,800

headquarters.

(Also: This is how Medimás users were distributed in other EPSs)

The 10 departments where the assigned affiliates are located are Boyacá, Caldas, Caquetá, Casanare, Huila, Meta, Norte de Santander, Quindío, Risaralda, Tolima and Bogotá DC 28% of the assigned affiliates belong to the contributory regime and the remaining 72% is in mobility (subsidized regime).

(Of your interest: Medimás users already have receiving EPS)

Assigned affiliates, after 90 calendar days, may make use of the

free choice of EPS.

In the case of employers, contributors and independent affiliates, the payment of

Health contributions to Salud Total EPS-S must be made from the month of April

2022 on employees transferred from EPS.

To carry out all the administrative processes (procedures and requests) that each person requires, the entity enabled the following virtual service channels: Pablo Virtual Advisor, Virtual Office, Mobile Application and Point of Attention at Home.

For procedures related to covid-19, the WhatsApp line 3212031444 and telephone lines are available that can be consulted on the website www.saludtotal.com.co.

In the same way, the Total Line 60 1 4854555 has been arranged in Bogotá and line

national 018000 114524 for more information.

(Also read: What you should know about transferring to another EPS if you are a Medimás user)

On the other hand, users can consult the telephone lines enabled by each branch through the EPS website.

More health news

-Unsustainable indicators led to the liquidation of Medimás

– Why Medimás does not go more?