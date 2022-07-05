Health

Ministry of Health confirms first case of monkeypox

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

This is a 30-year-old man, who is already receiving medical care, the Ministry of Health pointed out at a press conference on July 5, 2022.

By strategyandbusiness.net

“We inform the population that the first case of monkeypox has been detected in the country,” said the Minister of Health of Panama, Luis Francisco Sucre, this Tuesday (07.05.2022)

This first case is a 30-year-old man, who is already receiving medical attention. The person underwent a test Monday at the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies.

Guatemala: Health authorities vigilant against Monkeypox

“Traceability has already been activated in this case to contain the spread of the virus,” authorities said at a press conference.

Please note that the main symptoms are: fever, headache, muscle pain and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, fatigue, a rash (rash) or sores located in or near the mouth, genitals, or anus, but sometimes in other areas such as the hands, feet, chest or face. Usually the rash or sores appear before the other symptoms, and sometimes they are the only symptom.

It should be noted that the disease can spread from the time symptoms begin until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, this can take several weeks.

Of interest: WHO calls for vigilance and transparency in the face of monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that the disease was, as of June, in 42 member states in five regions. Of the cases reported in these regions, the majority of them have occurred in the WHO European Region (84%).

The WHO has assessed the global risk as moderate.

what you should know

• Monkeypox is a very rare disease caused by the monkeypox Orthopoxvirus (MPXV).

• It is spread to people through close direct contact including: direct contact with skin lesions (rash, sores, and scabs) of a sick person; contact with objects (clothes, bedding, towels) and surfaces that have been used by a sick person; and contact with droplets of saliva or fluids from a sick person.

• This contact can happen during sexual intercourse (oral, anal and vaginal), hugging, massaging or masturbating each other, kissing and talking in close proximity, touching objects during sex that have been used by a sick person.

• The virus can be transmitted by fluids or pus from lesions, researchers are trying to better understand whether or not the virus is present in semen and vaginal fluids.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Comesaña estimates for October “an important change” in Internal Medicine places “in everything” Sergas

16 seconds ago

Lilly and the UCM deliver the 2022 Medical Education Awards

11 mins ago

With a new dean, in Medicine at the UBA they plan to review and update training to make it more “synthetic and pragmatic”

2 hours ago

Doctors and nurses offer help on TikTok to abortion providers

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button