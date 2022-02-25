Ministry of Health extends health emergency due to covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported the extension of the health emergency by covid-19 in Colombia. The measure that went until February 28 will run until April 30 from 2022this decision was ratified through Resolution 304 of 2022.

According to the government, the determination was taken into consideration of the phase in which the pandemic is (mitigation) in the country, which requires “strong co-responsibility on the part of individuals with self-care measures, communities and the government.”

Also, due to the situation of the cases, which although they have experienced a reduction, the pressures on the health system remain high by the percentage of ICU occupancy (63%) and hospitalization (68%), as of February 7, 2022.

Likewise, due to the presence of the omicron variant that “continues to represent a challenge worldwide due to its high transmissibility” and by the recent appearance of its subvariant omicron BA, characterized by being more contagious.

Regarding the status of the National Vaccination Plan, the ministry recalled that there is still a significant percentage of the population that has not completed the vaccination schedule “which sets a risk for the appearance of new variants with greater contagiousness and even greater lethality.”