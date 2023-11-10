Ministry of Social Development and Family – Government of Chile

The measure promoted by the Regional Ministerial Secretariat of Valparaiso seeks to establish a time slot with fewer stimuli for neurodivergent people or those with sensory hypersensitivity.

The Minister of Social Development and Family, Javiera Toro, accompanied by the Regional Ministerial Secretary of the Portfolio, Claudia Espinoza, and the Mayor of Quillota, Oscar Calderón, visited the Ivon Distributor, within the framework of the Inclusive Time campaign. This is a measure that attempts to get businesses to reduce the brightness and volume of music in a certain time slot, so that the space is more friendly to neurodivergent people.

Local people joining this initiative will also receive information and training to better guide their interactions with neurodivergent people. To identify themselves, participating stores will receive posters identifying them as participants in the measure.

The campaign is already running in Quillota, where both the Distribuidora Ivon supermarket and the Calzados Danco shoe store have received information capsules from SEREMI to promote it.

After visiting the facilities of the distributors and reviewing the implementation of the inclusive hours, Minister Javiera Toro indicated that “This is part of our national care system that we are promoting, which is based on the needs of the State, families, communities and private individuals. Beach is an expression, and so, as more private and different businesses join such initiatives, we are also moving into greater inclusion, raising awareness of how small efforts can make a difference. “And can make a huge difference and better to the lives of those who need to be included and have the right to be included.”

Distributor Ivonne’s schedule for this campaign is from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm and their representative Ivonne Montenegro said she was “a little excited, because we’ve always been a part of the whole family helping this business. It has its own history. We have helped, most of the people from the city come here, polite, simple people. Now what we are doing is to continue to help practically.”

Quillota’s mayor, Oscar Calderón, explained that “municipal teams are fighting, they are talking, they are raising awareness of something that we talk a lot about but unfortunately we do very little about.” .And it is for that purpose that we are working in it.”

“Visualization is already the first help that they can give us,” explains Yasna Aguirre, lawyer and director of TEA Quillota Corporation. “The second most important thing is to have the authorities, who are with us and give us all the strength to continue.” are “doing what it means.” There are 255 families in TEA status in the commune alone, so for us this, this business, that the kickoff is in the town of Quillota, is very important.”

Finally, Claudia Espinoza, Secretary of Social Development and Family, explained that “This campaign seeks to ensure that all the municipalities of the region, and hopefully all of the country, can join the work that is being implemented. This is thanks to the collaboration of various actors such as chambers of commerce, communal chambers of commerce, municipalities and organizations of people and families on the autism spectrum, who are raising awareness and training businesses to have an inclusive perspective, respectful and caring spaces. can also cooperate in. This is also part of these logics of care that we promote as a government”.

The visit also included Marisol Torres, Regional Director of the National Disability Service; Regional Director of the Social Investment Solidarity Fund, Juan Pablo Alarcon, and District 6 representative, Carolina Marzán.

Why does dimming the lights and music help neurodivergent people?

When we talk about neurodivergence we refer to natural variability in the functioning of the brain and nervous system. Neurodivergent people’s ways of thinking, understanding, and processing may differ from the average of the population. This variability can be expressed in conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, or others.

In the case of autism spectrum disorder, neurodivergence specifically refers to characteristics and differences in the way people with ASD experience and interact with the world. This includes communication patterns, socialization, repetitive behaviors, and sensory preferences. Each individual on the spectrum has a unique combination of these characteristics, making the ASD experience varied and diverse.

Stores can be an environment full of stimuli: lights, sounds, pictures, and many people. This can be stressful for children with ASD and their families, making processes such as shopping quite difficult.